PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 22, 2021
37014
7045 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Courtney K and Brennan M Edwards; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $688,287.
7924 Nolensville Road, Arrington; Buyer: Marissa and Jonathan Maddux; Seller: Kimberly Marie and Dale Allen Wallace Sr; $1,100,000.
7056 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Lydia Elaine and Eric Matthew Weber; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $813,415.
4071 Kings Camp Pass, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Jennifer and David Belsky; Seller: Kelly M and Eric J Barrett; $1,425,000.
Vacant lot on Skinner Road, Arrington; Buyer: Mariela Paola and David Lee Towers; Seller: Bart Ashley; $558,000.
2241 Skinner Road, Arrington; Buyer: Haley and Joseph Lee; Seller: Bart Ashley; $271,620.
4995 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington; Buyer: Bennett Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Linda Covington and Paul Ralph Cochran Trusts; $1,000,000.
7065 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Bhavnisha and Krupal Patel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $676,634.
6043 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $385,000.
37027
5206 Harpeth Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Claire and Christopher McGinness Family Trust; Seller: Susan S and Joseph A Hicks; $1,775,000.
1316 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Charity and Derek Williams; $633,700.
5114 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Yasmin S and Mitul K Patel; Seller: TCG 5114 Meadowlake Crescent LLC; $3,316,031.
9049 Fallswood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Glen; Buyer: Ping Chen and Yaqiang Wang; Seller: Mary Angela McAnulty; $920,000.
9520 Elgin Way, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Claus Brandigi; Seller: Jennifer and Steve Owens; $1,900,000.
1523 Chestnut Springs Road, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Shilpy Gupta and Sachin Varshney; Seller: Chittitalli and Ramesh Adabala; $565,000.
1017 Highland Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Lauren Griffith; Seller: Bingham Family Trust; $625,000.
1877 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Ashley Rains; Seller: Parker Marion Rains; $1,471,092.
1494 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Caroline and Richard DeLorenzo; Seller: Tina L and Jeffrey L Harrington; $800,000.
1428 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Kelly and Seth Williams; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $645,000.
Property on Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Magdy I Azmy and Sameh Ibrheem Hanna; Seller: Concord Community of Nazarene Church; $1,320,000.
9943 Lodestone Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jane D Gosser Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Tracey L and John M Lubas; $1,150,000.
2052 Willowmet Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Morgan Elizabeth and Ryan Robert Craig; Seller: Stacey and Paul Van Gogh; $830,000.
520 Mansion Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Ernest Dale Tubb III; Seller: Rebecca Weinberg; $580,000.
154 Rue de Grange, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: James P Carroll Jr; Seller: Joyce D and James P Carroll Sr; $232,560.
9619 Mitchell Place, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Ryan P Rothrock; Seller: Sharalee and Steven Nabrotzky; $3,100,000.
5110 Prince Phillip Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Kimberly Price Dianne and Robert Lewis Williams; Seller: Johnston Family Trust; $815,000.
37046
6825 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Katz Family Trust; Seller: Stefanie and Bryan Irvin Morris; $975,000.
7104 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Shanon D and James G Simons; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $899,900.
7082 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Erin L and William D Lane; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $742,452.
4286 Peyt-Trinity Road, College Grove; Buyer: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $2,475,000.
Vacant lot on Haley Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Trishul LLC; Seller: William W Cashion; $507,500.
7040 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: William Persall; Seller: ABP Capital LLC; $911,539.
Vacant lot on Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Jessica and Edward Bell; Seller: Tracie F and J Randall Westbrook; $415,000.
9017 Nestling Ridge Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kathleen Chantel Riley and Andrew James Belletti; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $920,825.
5004 Great Falls Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,100.
4 vacant lots on Bussing Pass, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: J C Daniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $580,000.
7142 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,100.
7146 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Robert Gary Lippincott Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $786,445.
37062
4004 Brazelton Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Tiffany Kaye and Scott William Edwards; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $326,835.
7609 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Hickory Springs; Buyer: Alexis McCarthy and Lance Ramsey; Seller: Deneed and Ryan D Dubois; $725,000.
3 vacant lots on Old Nashville Road, Fairview, Avery Acres; Buyer: Bending Chestnut Construction Inc; Seller: John Alexander Prince; $282,000.
7823 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Yvonne Anderson; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury Inc; $320,000.
7310 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Denise A and Gary M Hatton; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $410,120.
37064
3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: PLC - TN Assets LLC; Seller: Williamson Memorial Funeral Home; $1,810,000.
102 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, Southeast Parkway; Buyer: PLC - TN Assets LLC; Seller: Williamson Memorial Gardens Inc; $491,646.
4006 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Anne Pinkston; Seller: Stephanie L and William B Pals; $940,000.
101 Wilshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Alexandra and Stanislov Dudko; Seller: Karen L and Christopher J Pamplin; $580,000.
605 South Margin Street, Franklin, Park Place; Buyer: Kristina S and Marion A White; Seller: Jill E and William S Fitzgerald; $476,907.
Property on Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nancy Osman; Seller: C E Crews Jr CC Trust; $490,160.
210 Julia Court, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Zillow Homes Property Trust; Seller: Theresa Hammond; $440,100.
2221 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Chana L and Mark Gregory Keefer; Seller: Kerri and Rhett Grimes; $770,000.
200 Gilbert Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Sandman 1989 Living Trust; Seller: Laura K and Wayne R Warren; $1,040,000.
154 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Hennon-Bell Family Trust; Seller: 1799 Properties LLC; $512,250.
1051 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Joseph Anthony Carnevale; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $764,538.
128 Gallagher Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Janice F and William Thomas Smith Jr; Seller: Connie S and Robert S Chorba; $735,000.
601 Drummond Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Virginia Gay and Michael John Hubbell; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,050,000.
7025 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Scott Rollins Lamb; Seller: Lydia E and Eric M Weber; $835,000.
2001 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Miriam Esther and Scott Anthony Johnston; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $916,023.
225 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Vasken Shir Hagopian; Seller: Melissa and Ralph Johnson; $675,000.
Vacant lot on Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Fortuna Estates LLC; Seller: Arrowhead Creek Irrevocable Trust; $439,000.
2075 Moultrie Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Cheryl and Charles Borowski; Seller: Deborah K Armstrong; $555,000.
200 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tish Wilson and Andrew Patrick Heisley; Seller: Susan F and David L McPherson; $1,398,000.
5313 Crown Drive, Franklin, Trace View Estates; Buyer: K C Ventures LLC; Seller: Elizabeth Roxanne and James B Sanders; $1,500,000.
607 Drummond Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Adam Freeman Bedwell and Tyler Emerson Bedwell; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $985,000.
229 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Robert Belville; Seller: Mark Anthony Robertson; $209,000.
309 Mercury Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Martin H Warren; Seller: Julie Jordan Evans; $340,000.
337 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Avery and Andrew Bohon; Seller: Mary Elizabeth and Karl Edwin Schaper; $765,000.
1503 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: Joseph Waterman; Seller: Inga and Zviad Ksovreli; $256,000.
2526 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin; Buyer: Trilogy Estates LLC; Seller: Martha S Delaney and David H Cummings; $675,000.
Property on Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nathan D Narvaro and Dylan Narvaro; Seller: Carol L and Gary H Hedden; $682,000.
Property on South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Glen Carothers Land Development Co LLC; Seller: Georgia Ann and Harry Glass; $5,825,000.
991 Westhaven Boulevard #12, Franklin; Buyer: Alice Annette Campbell; Seller: Sjostrand Revocable Marital Trust; $600,000.
724 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Barabara Joyce and Keri Sylvia; Seller: Brittany and Nicholas Durham; $915,000.
308 Stillcreek Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Cassandra and Jason P Lemere; Seller: Michael Tedder; $876,000.
3215 Calvin Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Rosemerrie and Nicholas Linder Wood; Seller: Lynndee G Rainey; $506,900.
3157 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Benyam Yosef and Eyrusalem Dessie; Seller: Joy and William G Cook; $493,000.
3001 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Andrew Cobb; Seller: Janice F and William T Smith Jr; $952,500.
235 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC; Seller: Srinivasan and Vidyapriya Balasundaram; $683,000.
301 Rafferty Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Berkley and Tyler Richardson; Seller: Waugh Swanson Family Trust; $820,000.
2099 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura Lea and Anthony David Chalhoub; Seller: Deirdre E and Mark E Mercier; $725,000.
3264 Nolen Lane, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Laura and Jordan Ryan Etters; Seller: Nancy A and John K Scott; $577,200.
Property on Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mixter Property LLC; Seller: Thomas Collins; $1,450,000.
5496 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly A and Lance Panighetti; Seller: Cheryl Ann Johnson; $430,000.
37067
116 Cedar Creek Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Su Yen and Lloyd Thomas Dunn; Seller: Katherine and Gregory LeTarte Living Trust; $1,085,000.
Vacant lot on East McEwen Drive, Franklin; Buyer: City of Franklin TN; Seller: Diane Lynn and Neil Sterling McFarren; $79,900.
1230 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nicole and Robert Hanson; Seller: Stacy L and Jared M Robbins; $790,000.
3198 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Diana Rivera and Ryan Green; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $844,385.
418 Benton Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Martha Iveth Valentin and William D Clark; Seller: Sarah and Daniel Bryant; $564,000.
131 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Joanne Patricia Huckee and William Cecil Whitworth; Seller: Jennifer and Larry Keith Brewer; $480,000.
495 Beauchamp Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Utibe Aluyi; Seller: Joseph Michael Frazier; $950,000.
1871 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kristen Irene Mickelsen; Seller: Frank E McGonagill III; $450,000.
505 Pennystone Drive, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Roberta T Clemens and Mark G Tacchi; Seller: Turner Group GP; $745,000.
Property on Ladd Road, Franklin; Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; Seller: James Reed Crowell Testamentary Trust; $8,087,500.
439 Canterbury Rise, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kelly O'Brien and Carmen Cruser Kennedy; Seller: Deborah S and Ronald N Petty; $3,985,000.
104 Essex Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Leslie and Nicholas Searcy; Seller: Christine M and Jerry G Garrett; $600,000.
37069
162 Deercrest Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Allyson Marie and Andrew Christopher Eakes; Seller: Constance L and David G Shabal; $470,000.
2022 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: SN3 Holdings LLC; Seller: Dale E Grossman; $463,000.
1254 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Farmvet.com Inc; Seller: Leo Berg; $855,000.
408 Twickenham Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kathryn and William Barbat; Seller: Kay A and Robert J VanFleteren; $800,000.
217 Winburn Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Anne and Richard Don Castro Melzer; Seller: Diane L and Arthur C DeVooght; $1,129,022.
609 Spokane Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Ann and Andrew Wilson; Seller: Nashville Comfort LLC; $420,000.
1106 Battlewood Street, Franklin, Battlewood; Buyer: SCF RC Funding IV LLC; Seller: CCC Holdings LLC; $1,535,000.
108 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Shewfelt Family Trust; Seller: Kristin M Chapman; $620,000.
1284 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laura Johnson; Seller: Jamie McPhee and James Ransone; $970,000.
2179 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: JLC Property Trust #1; Seller: Miesheia O and Jason J Robertson; $1,437,000.
904 Idlewild Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Joynell Rice; Seller: Betty B Zani; $440,000.
607 Countryside Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Sophia Ana and Robert Burton George; Seller: Donna and Andrew Wisniewski; $805,000.
114 Jackson Lake Drive, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Julie and Harold Dragt; Seller: Carla W Green; $975,000.
325 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Turah A Harmon; $443,000.
255 Stanley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Ellen and Eric Hanek; Seller: Mylinda J Vick Revocable Living Trust; $725,000.
207 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: DNJ Boxwood LLC; Seller: Helen D Alexander Trust; $425,000.
4005 Linden Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Martha G Wade Revocable Living Trust; $494,600.
325 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Aias de Souza Jr; Seller: Turah A Harmon; $456,000.
192 Timberline Drive, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Mary Ann and James R Shipp; Seller: Ruderer Revocable Living Trust; $1,370,000.
37135
509 Mer Rouge Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Anna and Bo Johnson; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $580,000.
3271 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kelly and Travis Fravel; Seller: Amber Dawn and Andrew Hale Cobb; $855,000.
2041 Universe Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Tien and Dung Nguyen; Seller: Lauren G and Jennings R Moody; $582,000.
416 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kathryn Amanda and Timothy James Dial; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $725,327.
Vacant lot on McFarlin Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jennifer and Shane Kuhlmann; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Revocable Living Trust and Sara T Tune Trust; $395,000.
9663 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Twin Valley Farms; Buyer: Warren Clovercroft Partners; Seller: Rogers Community Property Trust; $12,000,000.
1966 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Mellstrom Barreiro-Sabol and Nicholas George Barreiro; Seller: Karen Vernon Trust and Robert M Vernon; $815,000.
1524 Little Leaf Way, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Emily Chappell and Lance Jackson; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $746,121.
152 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: 152 Telfair Lane Trust; Seller: Kayla M and Zachary Nathan Teperman; $1,075,000.
2033 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Bridges Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $630,085.
37174
110 Crestwood Lane, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Cassandra and Bryan Dunn; Seller: Alexander W Balagna; $440,000.
101 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: James Noriega; Seller: Hilari and Michael P Boggess; $470,000.
1914 Dr Robinson Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Lydia and Joseph Imperiali Jr; Seller: Vicky and Tracy Dale Barker; $625,000.
3109 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Emily and Elliot Khansari; Seller: Marybeth H and Juan L Lucero Jr; $600,000.
9016 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: John DeVaughan and Smart Living LLC; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $644,540.
1095 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Shrilekha Pravin and Pravin Popatrao Sawant; Seller: Amanda and Christopher Von Egger; $730,000.
1008 Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Anup Sukhdev Karde; Seller: Gino Richardo Tenace; $460,000.
1721 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Betty and Keith Apple; $413,300.
3024 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Emily B and Christopher Gray; Seller: Kristin and Julian Gray; $586,498.
1984 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Thanuja Kuchipudi and Tarun Kumar Mandava; Seller: Jesus Antonio Martinez and Jesus Fernando Martinez; $530,000.
2221 Joann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Freedom Properties LLC; Seller: Kelly R and Ronnie D Smith; $241,000.
37179
3089 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Vicki C Matthews; Seller: Chelsea Stephens and Sterling Ryan Vantrease; $420,000.
2092 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Quintana Family Trust; Seller: Valerie LaLoux and Raphael Delhaye; $730,000.
1549 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Josh Moore; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $800,000.
4049 Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sara and Daniel Anglin; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $563,581.
2212 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2508 Pullman Court, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2509 Pullman Court, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2501 Pullman Court, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2558 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Chelsey Anne and Benjamin John Wahlman; Seller: Lydia and Joseph Imperiali; $475,000.
2985 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: CCAM Housing LLC; Seller: Amie Hamtil; $389,000.
305 Newport Meadows Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Meadows; Buyer: Holland Isabel Camara; Seller: Malinda Griggs; $225,000.
3910 Sparkman Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Rompel Family Trust; Seller: Reggie M Garner; $1,950,000.
4041 Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Chelsea Stephens and Sterling Ryan Vantrease; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $664,640.
2203 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kyesha and Michael Martin; Seller: Stacie and Michael R Wegman; $720,000.
2258 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth and Edmund A Foley Jr; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $864,681.
1464 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Katherine Margaret and Joseph Minton Bucaro; Seller: Megan K and Hewgley R Jones; $430,000.
3105 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Joann and William R Albano; Seller: Camilla Abreu; $421,500.
3025 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Hailey and Spencer White; Seller: Erin Hunter and William Fuqua; $719,000.
