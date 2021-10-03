PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 29, 2021
37014
Vacant lot on Skinner Road, Arrington; Buyer: Michelle and Dean Thorn; Seller: Bart Ashley; $290,000.
Vacant lot on Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Randy Lampley D/B/A R L Builders; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $449,000.
5837 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Buccola Family Trust; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $974,936.
7008 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Aubrey Holland; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $643,487.
7060 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Kenneth Shirley; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $688,343.
6063 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $190,000.
37027
414 Figuers Drive, Brentwood, School Manor; Buyer: Caroline and Nicholas B Basquill-White; Seller: Lawson Marriage Trust; $462,000.
9171 Radrick Ridge, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Susan Arbour-Slay and Andrew L Slay; Seller: Imogene M and Jonathan D Medalie; $1,480,000.
6884 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Arlington Heights; Buyer: Sharalee and Steven Nabrotzky; Seller: Evelyn Butler and Gregg Lawrence Haddad; $1,400,000.
1900 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Michelle Nicole and Scott Anthony Delbo; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,922,746.
4 Winged Foot Place, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Shelby Balentine and Kyle Wright; Seller: Frances Emily Cottle Revocable Trust; $1,085,000.
2617 Gretchen Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Shelbie and Richard Poskanzer; Seller: Mary T and Frederick T Lepore; $905,000.
9110 Brentmeade Boulevard, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Gauri Naware and Venkata Pamana Murthy Behara; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $800,000.
7014 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Kevin M Hailey; Seller: Carole Sims Hallum; $360,000.
8114 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jennifer R Butler; Seller: Arvemia P Wilburn Trust; $690,000.
5101 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Margaret Eleanor and Tyler Thompson; Seller: 5101 Fountainhead Drive LLC; $950,000.
9776 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Nancy R Brown Declaration of Trust; Seller: Nader S Bahri and Farnaz Niknejad; $559,000.
917 Calloway Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Dana Ashlee and Robert Vee Sartin; Seller: Angela K and Michael Eissey; $1,450,000.
7061 Willowick Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Cynthia and Jonathan E Barker; Seller: Lauren R and Brian T Fulton; $800,000.
1845 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Julie Ann and Dan Raischel; Seller: Lauren and Brian Lee; $1,460,000.
1012 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Ellen M and Edwin P Orr; Seller: Lindsay R and Zachary Patton; $890,000.
1874 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Lauren Murphy and Lincoln Ben Gardner; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,767,400.
156 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Sarah E and Patrick T Sullivan; Seller: Brooke and Ryan P Rothrock; $1,550,000.
876 Arlington Heights Drive, Brentwood, Arlington Heights; Buyer: Melissa M and Richard Hall; Seller: Chanthanome J and Keo Thepmanivong; $1,400,000.
37046
4840 Smithson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Leigh Ann and Robert Pasquale Sr; Seller: Catherine Henley and David Raymond Kennedy III; $1,087,314.
8219 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Katherine Alyse and Michael Kevin Wood; Seller: Jaime Lynn and Richard Thomas Orrick; $360,000.
6837 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Mylinda J Vick Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Green Family Trust; $938,000.
7131 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sheila Ann Pasquale; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $698,120.
7117 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Mattar Family Trust; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $774,060.
7293 Ludlow Drive (includes 4 vacant lots), College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $623,500.
Vacant lot on Nathan Smith Road, College Grove; Buyer: Shirley and Gary Loebsack; Seller: Stinson Family Revocable Living Trust; $850,000.
8151 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stephen Bruce; Seller: Edwards Family Trust; $2,660,000.
7226 Shagbark Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Trust; Seller: Brackin Revocable Living Trust; $4,250,000.
7084 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stephanie Ann and Benjamin James Hanken; Seller: Sierra and Brett Jacobson; $1,000,000.
6705 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove, Lillard Estates; Buyer: Melvin Thomas Staton Jr; Seller: Haley J Reddick; $330,000.
7078 Balcolm Street, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Douglas Robert Werdehoff; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $531,465.
6610 Third Street, College Grove; Buyer: Marilyn Kathy Ross; Seller: Courtney E Manchester; $280,000.
7011 Lindley Hill Private Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Shannon M and James J Lents; Seller: Abigail Lyn and John P Kristofich; $1,615,000.
37062
7104 Frances Street, Fairview, Wynwood Park; Buyer: Julie and Adam Trundle; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $542,825.
7202 Hanworth Street, Fairview, Wynwood Park; Buyer: Cydmarie L and Erwin C Tan; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $516,080.
7164 Brush Creek Road South, Fairview; Buyer: Matthew Falcone; Seller: Southern Property Solutions LLC; $289,900.
Vacant lot on Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: William S Carman Jr; Seller: Rita Sue and Michael David Binkley Sr; $1,000,000.
7330 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Wilma R and H Dwain Johnson; Seller: Melissa Arnold; $275,000.
7116 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Caitlyn Shea Wages and Kevin T Bishop; Seller: Donna L Blaylock and Melissa B Dawson; $280,000.
7308 Audubon Cove, Fairview, Audubon Cove; Buyer: Lindsay P Norfleet and Sebastien Fontanelle; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $449,900.
7397 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Emily M and Bryce J McMillan; Seller: Martina Ann Formosa; $392,000.
7841 Pinecrest Court, Fairview, Pinecrest; Buyer: Barbara K Phillips; Seller: Wendy and Wayne Ashe; $549,900.
7601 English Ivy Pass, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Hillary Gray and Jeffrey Scott Kearney; Seller: Samantha K and Leonard B Hamby; $415,000.
7311 Brandenburg Cove, Fairview, Brandenburg; Buyer: Amanda and Joseph Russell Garrison; Seller: Alexis and Daniel Grayson; $310,909.
7157 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Deborah Fantaski; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $542,900.
7156 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Lyndsay and Christopher L Woolcott; Seller: Joetta L and Chad A Tucker; $655,000.
37064
116 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jananne Horchi and Daniel McKinnon; Seller: Tyler J Wine; $899,900.
1361 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: RTF 2021 Trust; Seller: Richards Revocable Living Trust; $819,587.
345 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Georgine R and Henry J Bienert Jr; Seller: Judy and Harry L Lemon III; $730,000.
5850 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Button Hollow Farm LLC; Seller: Buttonwood Farms LLC; $6,250,000.
412 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Carmen Garcia and Joseph Archer Avary; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $826,160.
2932 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Carly Elizabeth Waugh and Travis John Swanson; Seller: Susan E and Thomas M Campbell; $1,210,000.
1113 Parkview Drive, Franklin, Hill; Buyer: Kaitlan and James Goodale; Seller: Nashville Investors LLC; $1,400,000.
3053 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Carmen J Mariea; Seller: Melanie and Christopher Nolen; $467,500.
100 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: MMJG LLC; Seller: Wood & Wood LLC; $3,950,000.
4159 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: V N Living Trust; Seller: Chyrl A Mosley-Mann; $1,600,000.
1014 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Mary Kathrine and Sean Heberer; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I LLC; $620,000.
1401 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: 2015 Residence Trust; Seller: Laurie Ann Brust; $1,400,000.
Property on Moore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hailey and Bradley John Hernandez Jr; Seller: Edith Jane and Steven Howard Harris; $305,000.
5890 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Norma and Eduardo Almanza; Seller: Travis Conner; $290,000.
501 Sallie Private Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Berry 501; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $950,000.
4543 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kelsey and Lucas Wilmore; Seller: Jennifer M and Phillip J Faircloth; $760,000.
6000 Keats Court #202, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paulette G Naron; Seller: Barbara K Phillips; $600,000.
1165 Brookwood Avenue, Franklin, Lynnhurst; Buyer: Angela and Christopher Brown; Seller: Maria Brown; $323,000.
248 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Rachel Pugliese; Seller: Evelyn Frances and John Charles Bonds III; $752,500.
5556 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jamie and John Coffman; Seller: Meredith B and Christopher M Weis; $345,000.
3158 Evelyn Court, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Amy S and Chris Cudmore; Seller: Susan and Patrick Moody; $700,000.
1001 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: Lindsey and Mark Elliott; Seller: Denise F and Joel M Chyke; $290,000.
2011 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Christine Ann and Jeffrey Arnold Bell; Seller: Oak Duck General Partnership; $662,332.
173 Splendor Ridge Drive, Franklin, Splendor Ridge; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $365,000.
2005 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Lucy Le and Jacob J Snyder; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $949,634.
5216 Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sierra Michelle and Brett S Jacobson; Seller: Carol L and Gary H Hedden; $490,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #B5, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Joshua Lewis; Seller: Robert D McClain; $250,000.
426 Compton Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Lauren Kaufman; Seller: Jill Meredith Chasse; $324,000.
1416 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Sunset Meadows LLC; Seller: Daniel J Taylor; $940,500.
2203 Creekside Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Molly Catherine and Dennis Kitchens; Seller: Sherry Kay and Rondell Earl King; $526,000.
1013 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Bryers Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Penelope E and Richard D Davis; $779,000.
412 Harpeth Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: Alicia S Laursen; Seller: The Estate of John W Sweeney; $350,000.
1068 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: David Mishkin; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,432,686.
2019 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Owner LP; $285,900.
1754 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Rebecca L and Ronald R Dodd; Seller: Robin and Joseph Abbruzzese; $1,175,000.
217 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Chelsea and Asher Sherburne; Seller: Ariel and Jeremy Brasher; $765,000.
3203 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Carol L and Gary H Hedden; Seller: Ashton and Levi Dyer; $550,000.
508 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Hettler-Halfon Family Trust; Seller: Lisa and John Dee Thompson Jr; $1,745,000.
919 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Danielle M and Gregory R Jeffers; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,581,355.
140 Rebecca Court, Franklin, Eddy Pointe; Buyer: Three New Lorenz LLC; Seller: Nancy and Jeffrey L Hazelwood; $475,000.
2794 Owl Hollow Road, Franklin, McEwen Estate; Buyer: Patricia A and Brennen M Febles; Seller: Sheila J and William L Sullivan; $753,300.
4271 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary Ann and David A Gomez; Seller: Michelle Stafford; $1,460,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing #140, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: CCAM Housing LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $330,000.
37067
1051 Harwick Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Betty and Steven Dallenbach; Seller: Kelly C and Michael D Sponsler; $850,000.
Vacant lot on Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Elean LLC; Seller: Noble H Naron Jr; $499,000.
2501 Belle Brook Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Partners in Building of TN LLC; Seller: Audrea and Brendan Rich; $375,000.
125 Delta Boulevard, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Ashley and Parker Rains; Seller: Wanda C Loving; $775,000.
258 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lori Kay Stanphill; Seller: Kirsten M and Randy L Tucker; $615,000.
6012 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Norma and Mark Barnett; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $648,386.
501 Phillips Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Kathleen and Charlie Lico; Seller: Kimberly C and Christopher A Blanz; $627,000.
405 Letitia Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Snehalatha and Johnson Dammu Living Trust; $707,300.
4079 Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sarah and Jason Gadbury; Seller: Nathan Ryan Rowe; $1,225,000.
407 Wanderling Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Hong Mei Zhang and Xiaodong Lin; Seller: Lindsey and Jason Aldred; $685,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #F2, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Mary Anne and Jeffrey W Wallace Family Revocable Trust; Seller: 2020 Pool Tenancy by the Entirety Trust; $428,000.
613 Patriot Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Elizabeth D Brown; Seller: Marian Elizabeth Lowery and Kristofer Ryan Saffle; $826,000.
1403 Leeds Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sarah and Todd Douglass; Seller: Stacey and Javier Tarpey; $875,000.
37069
420 Chamberlain Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Offerpad SPV Borrower 1 LLC; Seller: Teresa H and Darin J McCloy; $760,500.
110 Jackson Lake Drive, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Mozhdeh and Dary Taheri; Seller: Helga R and Hector A Bezuidenhout; $893,000.
805 Brandyleigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Donna L Wisniewski; Seller: Michael Whitaker Smith; $490,000.
696 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Doreen S and David J Lodigiani; Seller: Kevin McDowell; $1,900,000.
436 Coburn Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Jacelyn Wilks and Joshua Millard Reed; Seller: Donna Frances and R Preston Bland Living Trusts; $1,300,000.
1283 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Harpeth Hills; Buyer: Cindy Jean Rough and William Carmichael Herbert; Seller: Corinna L and Floyd G Bond; $542,000.
152 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sanny and Chris Golden; Seller: Herbert C Boase; $470,000.
712 Shadowlawn Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Holly Ford and Alexander Bishop; Seller: Destiny B and Brian G Whitfield; $615,500.
37135
2043 Catalina Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Matthew E Lucas; Seller: Melanie and Shawn L Hall; $950,000.
105 Cureton Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Patsy and Kurt Stuessi; $299,900.
7056 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Cory Sue and Mark Douglas Gatliff; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $999,900.
2732 Cortlandt Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Zillow Homes Property Trust; Seller: Krupal B and Bhavnisha K Patel; $573,100.
1271 Maybelle Pass, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Hannah Terry and Christopher Troy Salita; Seller: Morgan Wallace and Matthew Earnest; $680,000.
597 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Gloria and Isaac Montoya; Seller: CIP LLC 604 Dunmeyer Series; $559,900.
2117 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Katherine and Robert Hamilton; Seller: Eva and Winton M Elliott; $655,000.
2020 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Donna M and Edward M Becht; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $662,640.
37174
4004 Red Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Health Management Group LLC; Seller: Sarah A and Christopher Olsen; $559,900.
5011 Dubose Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Health Management Group LLC; Seller: Kerrie and Brian Hamilton; $600,000.
1002 Glessner Drive, Spring Hill, Glennmont; Buyer: Philip Walley; Seller: Heather and Nathan Hilliard; $660,000.
3083 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shalini and Lokesh Borana; Seller: Amber and Robert Cavett Pittman; $540,000.
3043 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Kathryn and Todd Charna; Seller: Philip Walley; $532,000.
207 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Ashley J Vinson; Seller: Alexandra M and Garrett L Dreessen; $315,000.
8039 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Todd Baker Moody Trust; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $715,000.
2260 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Michaels LLC; Seller: Ray Fischer Dunham; $307,800.
4169 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Cypress Jule and Brandon David Tucker; Seller: Steven C Wilhelm; $640,000.
1080 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Judi and Steven Senne; Seller: Dorothy V and Donald Ray Hill Sr; $405,000.
3023 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Susan M and William Hammer; Seller: Kelee L Petzelt-Summers; $465,000.
4010 Gari Baldi Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Deborah and Scott Bryditzki; Seller: Melanie D and Matthew R Sanders; $773,400.
2112 Burgess Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Camara 2000 Revocable Trust; Seller: Kristyn N Houck and Charles R Macri; $432,900.
2842 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Margo A and Stephen W Klassen; Seller: Alexandra Daniele and Dustyn Taylor Dixon; $400,000.
6081 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Victor Chiavetta; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $567,706.
2011 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Erin Robertson and Daniel Scott Soto; Seller: Richard I Lee; $550,000.
37179
3124 Silk Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Meghan E B and Stephen Ehrnst Rushing; Seller: Georgia H and Glenn T Welch; $780,000.
2617 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Stephanie G and Ryan D Davis; Seller: Timothy Wayne Lennon; $370,000.
3472 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kylie D Kopp-Simon and Cody R Simon; Seller: Andrew Thimme; $630,000.
2753 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: SFR JV-2 Property LLC; Seller: Jeanne M and James C Eckert; $357,000.
3004 Whitstable Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cathrine and Micah Tanner; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $616,557.
2555 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Maleah Hayes and Joshua Dillon; Seller: Ashley Bahl and Michael K Binder; $483,844.
3429 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Teresa B and William R Drawant Jr; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $637,270.
3232 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Emily Bouthillette; Seller: Steven B Bechard; $677,600.
4000 Grace Creek Valley Private Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Shannon and Richard Lambert; Seller: SSL Partnership; $530,000.
