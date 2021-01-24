PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JAN. 5, 2021
37027
9611 Rittenberry Drive, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Brown Family Trust; Seller: Susan Hudson and Norman Ninow; $820,000.
304 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Carol Dee and Kevin Michael Cajka; Seller: Tracy L and David A Voorhis; $305,940.
9615 Mitchell Place, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Pamela Lynne and Joseph Wayne Cotrupe; Seller: Deanna G and David B Holladay; $1,075,000.
9135 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Sensing Enterprises; Seller: Lucy T Sensing; $2,000,000.
Vacant lot on Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Royce Fine Homes LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1165 Waller Road (Quitclaim), Brentwood; Buyer: 615 Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Sookhu A and Eugene Y Ahn; $415,000.
9556 Yellow Finch Court, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Sage Legacy LLC; Seller: Kimberly and Peter Bedrosian; $405,000.
239 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Nancy Lord-Alge; Seller: Sgarlata Family Revocable Living Trust; $1,625,000.
9481 Highland Bend Court, Brentwood, Preserve at Concord; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLCC; Seller: Jamshid Sharifi and Parvin Vafai; $350,000.
1415 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Alexander L Stanton; Seller: Michael L Tang; $615,000.
1572 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Alyssa and Christopher Duffy; Seller: Amber D and Nicholas S Walls; $800,000.
1802 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Meredith Eve and Jason Lee Ambroson; Seller: Victoria G and Ryan Tabor; $965,000.
300 Appomattox Drive, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Darci A and Joshua R Belville; Seller: Siham and Nabeel Helou; $975,000.
312 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Michael Roy Russell; Seller: Stacy S and Charles C Chatman; $630,000.
1863 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Hien L Hoang and Scott W Stafford; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,203,365.
2022 Valley Court, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Laura Friggeri and Darren Orton; Seller: Joyce m and Douglas C Huseman; $815,000.
9436 Weatherly Drive, Brentwood, Laurels West; Buyer: Cayla Justine and Daniel Charles Vilid; Seller: Cynthia R and Stephen H Colton; $1,250,000.
1625 Vineland Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Fatma and Mikail Kaya; Seller: Nabila and Abdul A Rasuli; $340,000.
4 vacant lots on Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,845,000.
9008 Forest Lawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Park; Buyer: M D Property LLC; Seller: Linda W Vaughn; $531,000.
37046
8932 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Anne and Clark J Johnson; Seller: Joni L and John M Krieg; $1,049,000.
6735 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kristin Elise and Jason Gabor Cser; Seller: Michelle and Timothy C Martin; $745,000.
7161 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
7085 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lerah M and John Keagle; Seller: NVR Inc; $589,290.
9121 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mark H Selman; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,686,600.
6817 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lisa and Patrick Joseph Doyle; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $678,670.
8712 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sue and David Heald; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $161,500.
7072 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jaimee and Leif Shires; Seller: NVR Inc; $534,535.
6923 Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Christine D and Jeffrey W Sawyers; Seller: Katherine G and Ronald G Campbell; $650,000.
8013 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Whitney Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $1,825,000.
8005 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: GCA LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $1,625,000.
37062
7130 New Hope Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kathleen Tarkington and Joe P Burns Sr; Seller: Darby and Nicolette Stephens; $750,000.
7583 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Shaun Patrick Moise; Seller: Laura Y Matlock and Dennis L Holbert; $340,000.
7312 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Innovated Construction Co LLC; Seller: Kenny Taylor; $56,000.
7203 Cutters Crossing Court, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Cynthia Carper and John Iverson Allman IV; Seller: Ronald E Cox; $677,500.
7141 Catherine Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Olivia Kimsey and David J Gardner; Seller: Hannah Virginia and Jennings Prescott Smith; $267,000.
7740 Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Natures Way Liv LLC; Seller: Short Family Farm LLC; $5,995,000.
7111 Talley Hollow Road, Fairview, Hunter Meade; Buyer: William Michael Messana; Seller: Mark D Brooks; $699,900.
7591 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Tabitha Jean Herndon; Seller: Melinda P and Charles L Polatsek; $334,900.
7003 Otter Springs Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Cristin and Jason B Tillinghast; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $503,619.
7508 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods; Buyer: William E Conn; Seller: Arlinda J Pickerel; $278,500.
7179 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Ashley K Green and Kenneth M Thompson Jr; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $509,415.
7579 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Susan L and Glenn A Nielsen; Seller: Trisha J Adams; $325,000.
37064
Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Patricia Lyndsay Stephan; Seller: James Lattimore Trust; $1,500,000.
2063 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Beverly J and Craig A Livermore; Seller: Linn H McCain; $539,000.
4311 Pety-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carole and Michael Dansard; Seller: Edward Childress; $700,000.
108 Carolyn Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Noah Lively; Seller: Kai R Vilhelmsen; $627,500.
510 South Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: Felicia Renee and John Henrik Comer; Seller: Linda H and W Fred Reynolds; $1,650,000.
2019 Inland Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Allison Lorraine Gearing-Kalill; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $499,990.
948 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Brent John Vanhaveln; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $792,848.
3001 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: R C and R J Wangner; Seller: Kimberley A and James G York; $610,000.
308 Mercury Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Nona W Fox; Seller: The Estate of Lillie S Marlin; $282,500.
4020 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Pamela Anna and John Michael Mennen; Seller: Jeannie and Lance V Ballard; $380,000.
Vacant lot on North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Pamela Lyn and Rod S Brooker; Seller: Rachel and James Lehnhart; $294,000.
1022 Benelli Park Court, Franklin, Benelli Park; Buyer: Carla E and David S Myers; Seller: Carolyn Dane and Charles H Adams; $1,100,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #117, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Jacqueline and Raphael Almeida; Seller: Joey W Clark; $265,000.
313 James Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Mary Morgan Smith; Seller: Thelma Jean Langley Byrd; $357,500.
1832 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Catherine Taylor Sowell and Bennett Jones; Seller: Kelly Lynn Jackson and Jonathan W Lee; $405,000.
3007 Verbena Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Carla Ann and James H Christensen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $553,960.
1902 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Rachel Jonathan McCauley; $240,800.
311 Berry Circle, Franklin, Berry Home Place; Buyer: Daniel Family Partnership; Seller: Annie and Eslick E Daniel; $900,000.
4023 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sherrie S and Christopher G Swanberg; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,481,179.
5001 Fullbright Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Debra Hughes and Michael Brown Herrin; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $745,626.
4 vacant lots on Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $868,600.
2040 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jodi and Clayne Benson; Seller: Brooke and Nicholas T Losh; $635,000.
2072 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Clemilda and David Alan Smith; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $614,314.
1057 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $162,500.
1004 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $162,500.
New survey on Harpeth School Road, Franklin, Harpeth School Road; Buyer: Daniel Moore; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $200,000.
New survey on Harpeth School Road, Franklin, Harpeth School Road; Buyer: Daniel Moore; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $200,000.
New survey on Harpeth School Road, Franklin, Harpeth School Road; Buyer: Daniel Moore; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $200,000.
155 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Donata and Robert Edward Blobaum Jr; Seller: Brenda and Billy Kent Phillips; $455,000.
2 lots on Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brian Schmucker; Seller: The Estate of Jessie Hargrove; $700,000.
220 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Everbright; Buyer: Vision Builders LLC D/B/A Bordeaux Homes LLC; Seller: Carolyn F and Edward T Hood; $425,000.
2031 Cumberland Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lisa Kelly Pierce; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $727,130.
106 Front Street #10, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer Ann Jewell; Seller: Sharon S and Scot K Ware; $450,000.
2013 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $170,000.
216 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Brooke and Nicholas Lush; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $819,701.
5 parcels on Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Haven Grace Farms LLC; Seller: Roland P Richardson and Danny W Williamson; $4,500,000.
1358 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Melissa Joy and Stanley Arthur Atherton; Seller: Susan V Travis; $443,000.
2096 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Peyton Lee and Brent Gregory Young; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $574,834.
2204 Grey Cliff Drive, Franklin, Durham Manor; Buyer: Anne and Ronald Lewis Family Trust; Seller: Lisa L and Michael A Wiechart; $1,531,900.
125 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Brandi and David Linton; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $643,865.
2230 Oakbranch Circle, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Bethany Ann Thompson; Seller: Courtney K and Adam Raymond Wisniewski; $710,000.
601 Kiltie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Julie A Knoepp and Carey Renee Butler; Seller: Angela and Thomas Young; $473,690.
Aberleigh Road, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Tracy Lauren and Justin Ryan Stiegler; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LL; $450,000.
2007 Verbena Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Samantha Jakka and Murali Kolli; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $542,705.
1300 Keystone Court (Interest), Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Tim W Vanca Trust and Vanca Family Trust; Seller: Tim W Vanca Trust; $473,169.
604 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robert C Beringer; Seller: Jamie and John Anderson; $515,000.
943 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $182,900.
1019 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $167,000.
1001 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $167,900.
1050 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kimm S and Rodney M Hamilton; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $806,462.
2 lots on Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $412,800.
305 Richmond Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Alicia Bielecki; Seller: Sandra L Ramirez; $600,000.
New survey on Leipers Creek Road, Franklin, Meacham Harding; Buyer: Christy and Robert M Hyer; Seller: Meacham Partners LP; $1,012,543.
37067
3451 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Angela S and Jason Iral Graham; Seller: Anne B and Ryan P McGraw; $805,000.
500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, Cool Springs West; Buyer: Franklin 500 Cool Springs LLC; Seller: Union Planters Bank National Assoc; $3,250,000.
2501 Belle Brook Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Audrea and Brendan Rich; Seller: J & N Weckesser Property LLC; $275,000.
631 Grant Park Court, Franklin; Buyer: James Osborn III; Seller: Spencer-Gaudery Revocable Trust; $474,900.
3061 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Karina and David Spears; Seller: Janaan J and Erik E Salomon; $595,000.
1636 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin; Buyer: Ethel J Ward; Seller: Elizabeth Lindenauer; $410,000.
346 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Sharon G and Shaun A Winter; Seller: Katherine Lamb; $555,000.
410 Martingale Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Valley Estates; Buyer: Melissa and Andrew Cole Mitchell; Seller: Stacy Stobl; $660,000.
225 Bent Creek Trace, Franklin, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jennifer H and Michael L Agee; Seller: Bonnie D Craig; $465,000.
37069
1204 Perkins Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Taylor and Jacob Williams; Seller: Lorraine C and Dominic Janusky; $645,000.
200 Bexley Park Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Delshad Omer; Seller: Paris and Forrest Goodyear-Brown; $678,000.
134 Jackson Lake Drive, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Kallie and Thomas Cornett; Seller: Debra Landers; $725,000.
511 Arbor Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Amanda and Eric Fruechtemeyer; Seller: Kelly P and Brendan Glean; $580,000.
2002 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Deborah and Karl S Hamilton; Seller: Amanda and Eric G Fruechtemeyer; $426,000.
75 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Patricia M and Frank O Gill; Seller: Dorotha L Polly; $355,000.
126 Harlinsdale Court, Franklin, Harlinsdale Manor; Buyer: Ellen and Michael Hollis; Seller: Farah S and Jason Weiss; $2,315,000.
3026 Smith Lane, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: Laura Stone and Brandon Convery; Seller: RDM Trust; $950,000.
481 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lauren Dickerson and Zachary Gray Bolstad; Seller: Julia A and Christopher J Diederich; $449,900.
37135
400 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Lakshmi Roja Devi Grandhi and Manoj Bandi; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $652,330.
8=784 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: MacKenzie and William Priest; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $454,990.
2065 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Spandana Appalaneni Verranjaneyulu Kanumuri; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $601,266.
425 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Wendy Schauss and William Charles Garvin Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $672,940.
458 Edenfield Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Mari Said and Samuel Attla; Seller: Megan Sheree and Michael Lee Ganschow; $485,000.
156 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Megan De Dios and Leo A Pantaleon; Seller: Jerrold Holt Bate; $690,000.
805 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Tammy and John M Graffam; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $459,053.
2013 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Natalie C Poag; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $928,286.
2056 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Bonnie D Craig; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $525,875.
37174
4136 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jana Lee and Robert M Zuvela; Seller: Dianne M and Ronald W Johnson; $500,000.
1828 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Liuliu Li; Seller: Catherine and Carl Groover; $277,000.
1083 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Elizabeth and Marvin Nicolas Lowman; Seller: Xanthia J and Joshua Fralix; $427,000.
1714 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Nina Peterson and Damiano Misuraca; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $508,775.
5005 Speight Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kathy Lynn and Geoffrey Bond Owen II; Seller: Jennifer Jordan Thompson; $520,000.
201 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Adeola O and Olatunde Aina; Seller: Jamie Sue Schramm; $281,000.
2920 Torrence Trail, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Zackery Brown; Seller: Marisela Mendez and Richard Gallegos; $254,900.
2274 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Kimberly Villa and Frankie Anthony Hernandez; Seller: Harmony Blake; $320,000.
2067 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Suman and Hitender Rohilla; Seller: Kortnie J and Jonathan Parks; $383,000.
4189 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Shannon E and Jerimy D Kanaday; Seller: Leigh A Gillig; $459,900.
3005 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $72,000.
3065 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Melia Harris and Mitchell Wayne Thornton; Seller: NVR Inc; $380,340.
3049 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Julia Erin and Chandler Scott Lyles; Seller: NVR Inc; $365,079.
1700 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Cassandra and Patrick Forrest; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $488,255.
1079 Auldridge Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Margaret S Stephens and John J Northup Jr; Seller: Rocio and Craig S Kirchner; $449,000.
1003 Gadwell Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Renee and Elias M Vitrano; Seller: Ashleigh and Shawn Offutt; $759,000.
3014 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Michele Denise and James Nathan Dixon; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $461,425.
2890 Duplex Road, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Christina Jean Jones and Steven James Ormston Jr; Seller: Mark A Uhl; $293,000.
37179
2024 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sheila Marie and Joshua Baldwin; Seller: Kelly R and Keith A Canseco; $529,900.
14 vacant lots on Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Evans North LLC; $1,060,000.
3 vacant lots on Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $232,500.
2261 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Phary Nop-Kith and Kantha Kith; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $570,050.
4017 Grace Creek Valley Private Lane, Thompson’s Station, Grace Creek Valley; Buyer: Gloria P Andrews Revocable Trust; Seller: Inherent Resolve LLC "Series 1"; $1,550,000.
2022 Conductor Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
3883 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Deer Run Retreat Center; Seller: Tammy Rene and Dennis Garrett; $1,650,000.
Clayton Arnold Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Rhiannon and Gregory M Coley; Seller: William Heath Maddox; $685,000.
1023 McKenna Drive, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Carmen and Brian Eliott York; $205,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.