Williamson County juvenile court judge candidate Connie Reguli has been found guilty on all counts by a jury Wednesday related to a 2018 case of a missing child found in her Brentwood home.
Reguli was found guilty on charges of facilitating custodial interference and two counts of accessory (harboring and aiding) after the fact after a missing 12-year-old girl and the girl’s non-custodial mother were found in Reguli’s home by police in 2018.
Reguli was serving as the attorney for that woman, Wendy Hancock, who was found guilty of custodial interference after a jury trial last year and was later sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Since one of the charges was a felony, the verdict could leave her disbarred from legal work and unable to serve as a judge should the outcome not be appealed.
It is unclear what a potential sentence could be, though the sentencing itself is dated for June 24. Reguli and her attorney are planning to appeal the verdict and will submit a motion for a new trial soon.
Reguli told the Home Page she is "disappointed" in the outcome that was handed down.
Stay tuned for updates on this breaking story.
