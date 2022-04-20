Connie Reguli 2022 trial

Brentwood attorney and juvenile judge candidate Connie Reguli appears during her 2022 trial in connection with a 2018 endangered child alert which led police to her home where they found a wanted mother and daughter who served as her clients.

 Matt Masters

Williamson County juvenile court judge candidate Connie Reguli has been found guilty on all counts by a jury Wednesday related to a 2018 case of a missing child found in her Brentwood home. 

Reguli was found guilty on charges of facilitating custodial interference and two counts of accessory (harboring and aiding) after the fact after a missing 12-year-old girl and the girl’s non-custodial mother were found in Reguli’s home by police in 2018. 

Reguli was serving as the attorney for that woman, Wendy Hancock, who was found guilty of custodial interference after a jury trial last year and was later sentenced to two years of supervised probation. 

Since one of the charges was a felony, the verdict could leave her disbarred from legal work and unable to serve as a judge should the outcome not be appealed. 

It is unclear what a potential sentence could be, though the sentencing itself is dated for June 24. Reguli and her attorney are planning to appeal the verdict and will submit a motion for a new trial soon.

Reguli told the Home Page she is "disappointed" in the outcome that was handed down. 

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking story. 