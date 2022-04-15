A Williamson County candidate for juvenile court judge will go to trial next week for her role in a 2018 case of a missing child who was found in her Brentwood home, which could impact her eligibility to hold elected office.
That candidate, attorney Connie Lynn Reguli, is charged with facilitating custodial interference and two counts of accessory after the fact after a missing 12-year-old girl and the girl’s non-custodial mother were found in Reguli’s home by police.
Reguli was serving as the attorney for that woman, Wendy Hancock, who was found guilty of custodial interference after a jury trial last year and was later sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Two of the charges Reguli is facing are felonies, meaning that if she is convicted, she could be disbarred (losing the ability to professionally practice law) and potentially disqualified from serving as a judge.
According to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, Reguli has practiced law since 1994 and has faced numerous professional challenges and disciplinary actions including censures and suspensions, including several 2012 misconduct complaints involving restitution payments to clients and false claims about Reguli's professional certifications.
The most recent public information available from TBPR is a 2021 petition for discipline which was filed, but no details were available.
Regui was also recently ordered to appear in court the week after her scheduled trial to determine whether or not she violated rules of the court, including making false statements. This is connected to a public records request to the Williamson County Government related to allegations made in court filings that a child who was incarcerated in the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center in 2013 had been sexually assaulted by an employee.
Reguli, who has a strong social media following and runs the The Family Forward Project, which described itself on the now “unavailable” Facebook page as “an organization to help families grow stronger and sometime[s] recover in the face of government intrusion.”
Specifically, Reguli claimed in a variety of social media posts that DCS, and its various forms at the state level across the nation, is corrupt and not working in the best interest of either children or families.
Now Reguli is running for office against sitting juvenile court Judge Sharon Guffee in an attempt to take on and correct a system that she sees as corrupt from the inside.
According to Reguli’s campaign website, she has a 10-point plan to reform the juvenile court system, but few public campaign events have been held.
One question-and-answer campaign event, which was video-recorded and provided to the Home Page, was held earlier this month in the Westhaven community and saw Reguli give her campaign pitch before being confronted by some attendees who said that they had negative professional experiences with Reguli, at points devolving into verbal arguments between some attendees and Reguli.
“Somebody has to challenge that system or it will get worse and worse and worse,” Reguli told the group.
While Williamson County Circuit Criminal Judge Joseph Woodruff presided over Hancock’s trial and was set to preside over Reguli’s upcoming trial, he has recused himself and it will now be presided over by Tennessee Senior Judge William Acree.
At the time of the publishing of this story, Reguli has not returned several attempts to reach her for comment.
