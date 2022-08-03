The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts.
This is the 19th year for the dinner, dance and silent auction to support the Harpeth Conservancy’s vision of clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee, per a release.
Christian Currey, vice chair of the Harpeth Conservancy board of directors and founder of FarmVet, is chairing the event at his farm, River Circle Farm, along the banks of the scenic Harpeth River in Franklin.
“The Harpeth River means so much to me and my family and the community that surrounds it," Currey said. "From recreation to drinking water, agriculture and environment, ensuring our rivers are thriving is important to everyone in Tennessee.
“Over the past few years, our rivers and the healthy ecosystems around them have been threatened more than ever, so the Harpeth Conservancy’s work is critical to protecting them now and for the generations to come. I am proud to be a leader in protecting our waterways."
River Swing, the conservancy’s largest fundraiser, is expected to draw more than 650 guests.
In addition to raising money, the event increases awareness about the conservancy’s mission and work, according to Dorie Bolze, president and CEO.
“We are honored that Christian is hosting River Swing for the sixth year," Bolze said. "He and his family are personally involved in work that benefits the Harpeth, such as stream restoration, responsible agriculture practices and land preservation."
