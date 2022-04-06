Kennedy Chandler likes his NBA prospects.
The freshman guard announced on ESPN’s NBA Today that he was entering the 2022 NBA Draft after just one season with Tennessee and signing with an agent.
Chandler is the second UT player to declare for the draft following junior guard Santiago Vescovi, who declared at the end of March but could return to school after deciding not to hire an agent.
“This decision was tough, honestly," Chandler said. "I had talked with my family about it. I talked with coach [Rick] Barnes about it as well. We thought it was the best decision for me, and this has always been a lifelong dream of mine.”
A projected first-round pick, Chandler is a consensus top-40 draft prospect among most publications, including ESPN (No. 17), Bleacher Report (No. 13) and SB Nation (No. 12).
The 6-foot Memphis native started all 34 of UT’s games this season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He led the Vols in scoring, assists and steals, and he paced the SEC in steals and ranked fifth in assists.
Chandler’s 74 steals are the second-most in a single season in program history and the most by a freshman in a single season as well. He helped lead UT to its first SEC Tournament championship since 1979 and was named tournament MVP and selected to the SEC All-Tournament team for his efforts.
Chandler's 2021 accolades include being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the All-SEC second team by both the league coaches and the Associated Press, and the CollegeInsider.com Freshman All-America team.
The Vols have had three first-round draft picks under head coach Rick Barnes: Grant Williams (No. 22 overall in 2019), Keon Johnson (No. 21 overall in 2021) and Jaden Springer (No. 28 overall in 2021).
Chandler’s departure opens a scholarship spot that UT can potentially fill through the transfer portal. Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, LSU’s Brandon Murray, Illinois’ Andre Cubelo and Texas’ Courtney Ramey all could be possible replacement options.
