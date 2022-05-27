After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club welcomed horse lovers and others to its third Jockeys & Juleps Kentucky Derby Party May 5 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, per a release.
"More than 400 race enthusiasts were cheering on the incredible and unlikely run by Rich Strike, and followed that with dancing well into the night," a release reads.
Local celebrity Kathie Lee Gifford served as the event’s honorary chair.
While final results are still being tabulated, it is expected that the event will have raised more than $150,000 for the club’s Foundation.
These funds will be used to support charities in the local community.
