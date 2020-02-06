Connor English
Junior
Connor English, son of Kim English, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of small forward for the team.
English said he owes his interest in the sport to professional basketball player Lebron James. James was one of the driving forces behind him joining a team.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Competing and beating others is what inspires me.”
One of his top role models is his mother. “She helps me in any way she can,” he said.
He describes himself as fun and energetic. RHS Basketball Coach Patrick Whitlock said of English, “Connor has become one of our go to offensive players with his unique ability to score the basketball in a variety of ways.”
When he’s not on the court, he enjoys playing video games.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college. He is currently undecided as to where he will attend.
