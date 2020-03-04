Trenton McNair
Sophomore
Trenton McNair, son of Jonula Mechelle McNair, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball team. He plays the position of shooting guard for the team. This season, McNair said scoring 22 points in a game was his biggest highlight.
McNair said working hard outside of official basketball practice is what sparked his interest in the game. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I play and compete for my dad.”
One of his top role models in life is his mother. He said he looks up to her because of the great job she does raising him.
McNair describes himself as kind and understanding. “I love everyone and I listen to people,” he said.
BA Head Basketball Coach Matt Hoppe said of him, “I love Trent. He is a fantastic basketball player, but an even more incredible person. He is a great teammate and friend. He works extremely hard in the classroom and on the court to be the best he can be. We are so very proud of Trent.”
After graduating from BA in a few years, he plans to continue his basketball career at a Division I college.
