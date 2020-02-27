Devyn Curtis
Senior
Devyn Curtis, son of Dawn and Rodney Curtis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of linebacker for the team. In 2017, he was the MVP Football State Champion.
Curtis said since the age of 4, he knew he wanted to play.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said that just being better in his sport keeps pushing him forward.
One of his top role models is professional football player Ray Lewis. He said, “He was the greatest middle linebacker to ever play.”
When he’s not on the field, he enjoys reading comics and watching movies.
After graduating from BA, he plans to play football at Middle Tennessee State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.