Logan Spell
Junior
Logan Spell, son of Kim and Jesse Spell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Wrestling Team. Spell said wrestling is “deeply rooted” in his family, so it was natural for him to compete.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said he pushes so that he can wrestle at the next level.
Two of his biggest role models are Bo Nickel and Roman Bravo, who both wrestle at Penn State.
When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys making creative videos for fun.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to one day compete in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship.)
