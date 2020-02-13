Caleb Brooks
Junior
Caleb Brooks, son of Michelle and Bobby Brooks, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the positions of shooting guard and small forward. This season, he scored 23 points in a game against Ensworth High School, leading to a victory.
Brooks started playing basketball when he was younger in a church little league.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The thing that inspires me to compete would be the next level, college. Then it would be the pros after that."
His top role models are James Harden, a professional basketball player, and Cam Newton, a professional football player. He said he looks up to them for how hard they push themselves and that they go the extra mile.
Brooks describes himself as kind, athletic and goofy. When he’s not on the court, he enjoys spending time with friends, playing his PS4 and sleeping.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to go to college to pursue a degree in sports science.
