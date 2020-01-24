Patrick Melton
Sophomore
Patrick Melton, son of Dirk and Rachael Melton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of both the swim and track and field team. When it comes to swimming, his favorite and best stroke is the butterfly. In track and field, he enjoys the pole vault. This season on the swim team, he was on the State Team, placed 13th in the 400 Freestyle Relay at State and broke the BA record in the 400 Freestyle Relay and the 200 Medley Relay. In track, he placed 2nd at the Freshman City Meet in pole vaulting.
Melton started swimming for his neighborhood team when he was 7 years old. He started swimming year round at age 8. He started track and field in 6th grade and started pole vaulting in 7th grade.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am inspired by the idea that hard work and dedication pay off in all aspects of my life. I enjoy competing to the best of my abilities to the glory of God.”
One of his top role models is his father, Dirk. “He is always pushing me to my limits and empowering me to become a better man.”
Melton describes himself as hard working, dedicated, and high-achieving. When he’s not swimming or vaulting he enjoys participating on the BA Robotics Team and the BA Math Team, as well as reading, competing in triathlons and cycling.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to attend either the U.S. Air Force Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy. He would like to pursue a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.
