Juliana Bobo
Senior
Juliana Bobo, daughter of Barbara and Dale Bobo, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and the captain of the Swim Team. She said her biggest highlight this season was being on the Regionals team.
Bobo said she started swimming at a young age and knew she wanted to continue once she was in high school.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I try to push myself to do everything to the best of my ability and encourage others on the team. I want to practice a healthy lifestyle and discipline myself by doing a hard sport.”
One of her top role models is her brother. She said, “He always is selfless and does whatever is best for those around him.”
She describes herself as hard working, optimistic, driven and dedicated. When she’s not swimming, she enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college and major in biology with a minor in Spanish. After that, she would like to attend medical school to become a pediatrician.
