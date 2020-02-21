DJ Senter
Sophomore
DJ Senter, son of Jason and Alisha Senter, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of power forward. This season, he has scored 21 points and made 12 rebounds.
Senter started playing basketball at an early age. He said, “Ever since I was three and I first touched a basketball I knew I wanted to play.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My love for basketball, God and the desire to play at the next level.”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They work hard and never give up on things when they are tough,” he said.
Senter describes himself as responsible and resilient. When he’s not on the court, he enjoys bowling, playing pool and golfing.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his basketball career in college and major in sports psychology.
