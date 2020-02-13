Caroline Clemmer
Junior
Caroline Clemmer, daughter of Bobbie and Carrie Clemmer, is this week's Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of point guard and shooting guard. She said her biggest achievement in the sport was when she "figured out how to play the game, not let the game play" her.
Her interest in the sport came from her father and brother, who would routinely go outside to shoot hoops. "One day, when I was about nine, I went out and practiced with them and it just went from there," she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, "The opportunity to be successful at what I do. When I train, I wanna be the best... I may not achieve it, but I sure can try."
Her top role models are her parents. She said she looks up to them because they are teaching her "how to win at life."
Clemmer describes herself as funny, hardworking and energetic. When she's not playing basketball, she enjoys being a part of the BA Softball Team, golfing, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in engineering.
