Clay Holmes
Senior
Clay Holmes, son of Scott and Jill Holmes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the positions of shooting guard and small forward. He said the biggest highlight this season was defeating their rival, Brentwood High School.
Holmes has been playing basketball since he was in kindergarten. He said his interest grew from just playing the sport with his friends to wanting to seriously pursue it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Mainly the idea of getting better to be able to help my team win and compete.”
Matt Hoppe, Head Coach of the Boys Basketball Team, said of Holmes, “Clay is an outstanding young man that works hard, is a great example and is an excellent basketball player. He is one of our leaders and is so fun to coach.”
His top role model is his father. “He has always helped me to be a better person,” Holmes said. “He continually encourages me and pushes me to do better.”
He describes himself as funny, laid back and nice. When he’s not on the court, he enjoy spending time with his friends.
He is currently undecided about his collegiate plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.