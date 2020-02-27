Shannon Raab
Senior
Shannon Raab, daughter of Jamie and Greggg Raab, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and the captain of the Swim Team. This season in the regional meet, she came in 5th in the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle. In the state meet, she came in 6th in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 100 freestyle.
Raab started competitive swimming at the age of 5. She has spent her whole life around swimming. Every member of her family swam. She said, “It was almost a requirement to start swimming in my family.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “This season I was inspired by Coach Chapman. He was always my biggest encourager and fan. I pushed myself into practice to make him proud and to prove to myself that I could be a great swimmer.”
Her top role model is her sister, Allie. “She swims at Stanford and always gives 100%. This year she had an injury that limited her practicing and competing, but she still continues to try hard and swim fast.”
Raab describes herself as independent, compassionate and adventurous. When she’s not swimming, she enjoys hiking, skateboarding, exercising and hanging in her hammock.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend Point Loma Nazarene University. She will pursue a major in nursing with the intent to become a nurse practitioner. One day, she hopes to practice nursing internationally as a missionary.
