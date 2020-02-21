Sarah Cazayoux
Junior
Sarah Cazayoux, daughter of Lee and Joseph Cazayoux, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of side base on the team. One of her biggest highlights was a recent Friday night game against Montgomery Bell Academy. She said, “The gym was completely full and my friends and I had the best time cheering on the Eagles. Friday night games like those are what make cheerleading so special no matter the outcome of the game.”
At the end of her 7th grade year, one of Cazayoux’s friends suggested that she try out for the cheer team. She said she immediately had an interest in the sport and worked as hard as she could to make the team her 8th grade year. Since then, she has been on a squad.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Sometimes cheer can be discouraging, like when your stunt doesn’t hit or you aren’t performing very well. When I find myself frustrated, I try to remember the wonderful memories I have cheering in front of a great student section with my best friends next to me.”
One of her biggest role models is LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron. Cazayoux is an LSU fan, so she was thrilled to watch him lead the team to a national title this year. “Not only does he run a great program, but he is a Louisiana boy who appreciates the camaraderie of LSU fans and genuinely cares for his players,” she said. “He has overcome so many failures to get to the status he reached this year, and for that he is a great leader. I aspire to mimic some of these qualities as I go into my senior year.”
Cazayoux describes herself as spunky, fun-loving and determined. When she’s not cheering, she works with Sisters and Philanthropy (SAP). SAP brings high school girls together from local schools together to serve Nashville. She also loves spending time with her friends and family.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend an SEC university and pursue a career in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.