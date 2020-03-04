Emma Grace Myers
Junior
Emma Grace Myers, daughter of Steve and Amanda Myers, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of flyer for the team. This season, Myers said that the pep rallies have been her favorite part.
Myers started cheering in 4th grade at Saint Paul Christian Academy and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Not letting down the team.”
One of her top role models is Coach Blalock, BA’s Head Cheer Coach. “She is always encouraging,” Myers said.
Blalock said of her, “Emma Grace is a ray of sunshine every day at cheer practice. She brings joy to our squad and is always working hard towards her goals!”
When she’s not cheering, Myers enjoys creating art.
She is currently undecided about her future collegiate plans.
