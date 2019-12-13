Emmeline Scott
Senior
Emmeline Scott, daughter of Karen and Alex Scott, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and the co-captain of the Basketball Cheerleading Team. She said her favorite part of the season has been making signs to decorate the school before games. “We haven’t really ever made big signs on a regular basis, so it’s a lot of fun to create them.”
Scott’s older sister did competitive cheer in elementary school. Scott said she wanted to follow in her footsteps. She started cheering around age 10 and did competitive cheer until she started cheering at BA in 7th grade.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates are definitely my main motivation to stay positive and work hard. We have so much fun together, and though it isn’t always easy, we put our minds together and get it done."
Scott said her top role model is her Calculus teacher Mr. Battaglia. “He always pushes my class and I to do our best, not only in math, but in life. He holds us to a high standard and shows us tough love in order to help us reach our full potential.”
She describes herself as creative, introspective and inventive. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys creating art, playing the guitar, listening to music and watching cartoons.
After graduating from BA, she hopes to attend Baylor University to study art and business. One day she would like to own her own business.
