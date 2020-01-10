Jaila Lee
Junior
Jaila Lee, daughter of Tereon and Atif Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of guard for the team. This season in a game against Madison Academy, she had five rebounds, scored 12 points and made two assists.
Lee started playing basketball when she was only five years old. “Basketball is in my genes,” she said. Her father played in college and overseas and her mother played as well.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to get better for myself and my family and play my heart out to show my love for the game.”
Her biggest role model is her mother, Atif. She said she looks up to her simply because she helped her fulfill this one verse from The Bible: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13
When she’s not on the court, she enjoys having fun with her friends and family.
After graduating from BA, she hopes to play Division I basketball in college and one day possibly play overseas.
