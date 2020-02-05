Drew Baxter
Freshman
Drew Baxter, son of Heidi and Andy Baxter, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a freshman at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Swim Team. This season, Baxter qualified for State, broke the BA 100 Backstroke record and helped break the school record for the BA men’s 200 Medley Relay.
Baxter started swimming on summer swim teams when he was only four years old. Every summer after that, until he was 11, he continued. Then, he started swimming with the Nashville Aquatic Club. He said he knew after trying it, that that’s what he wanted to focus on.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love competition. I set goals that I want to reach during the season, and that helps me to keep my focus during training. I focus on reaching these goals and then moving on to the next challenge.”
One of his top role models is collegiate swimmer Caeleb Dressel. “He is very successful in his sport,” Baxter said. “He is disciplined. He is a man of character who uses his God-given talent to glorify God in his sport.”
Baxter describes himself as fun-loving, inventive and driven. When he’s not swimming, he enjoys wood working and robotics. He recently even made his own go kart from scratch and designed and built an electric skateboard.
Coach Chapman, BA’s Swim Coach, said of Baxter, “I think Drew has all the necessary tools to swim at a very high level in college. He makes backstroke look effortless… the sign of a great swimmer.”
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his swimming career in college and pursue a degree in computer science.
