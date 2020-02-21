Skylar Coffey
Senior
Skylar Coffey, son of Otis and Frederica Coffey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of both the Boys Wrestling and Track & Field teams. He is a state champion in both, something he is very proud of.
All of Coffey’s brothers were involved in wrestling and track, so he said he felt called to keep the legacy going.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I wanted to be remembered. I wanted to make a name for myself and the only way you can do that is by being the best. So that’s why I train so hard.”
His biggest role model is professional boxer, activist and philanthropist Muhammad Ali. “He was… the greatest of all time! The baddest dude with two shoes. I like him because he trained hard and had no doubt in his mind he was the best.”
BHS Wrestling Coach Damon Smith said of Coffey, “Skylar is a sensational young man and gifted athlete. He is a high school All American in wrestling and track. He is currently ranked no. 4 in the country at heavyweight and looking to defend his TSSAA State Championship this month. He is a bright spirit that has a positive influence on his teammates and others that look up to him. It has been an honor to coach Skylar."
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go The University of Tennessee-Knoxville for track & field. He hopes to pursue a career in dentistry.
