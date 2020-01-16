Kate Workman
Junior
Kate Workman, daughter of Emily and Chan Workman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. This season, she has had seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Workman said she started playing basketball as a very young child and instantly loved it. “To this day, I still love it,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m returning from a year long knee injury, so i aspire to be like the player I was before I got hurt and be there for my team.”
One of her top role models is her father. He also played basketball and during his time at Franklin High, won the State Championship. She said that fact inspires her “to work just as hard to hopefully get a state title.
She describes herself as hard working and energetic.
BHS Girls Basketball Coach Myles Thrash said of Workman, “Kate has worked extremely hard on and off the court. She has made a tremendous impact on the Lady Bruins basketball team with her solid bench play!”
When she’s not practicing or playing in a game, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as an athletic trainer
