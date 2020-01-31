Lilly Vereen
Senior
Lilly Vereen, daughter of Anne and Will Vereen, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She is a base for the team. Vereen said her biggest highlight of her cheer career has been making Varsity for the fourth year in a row.
Vereen started out as a gymnast. In 6th grade, she decided to try cheer. She started out cheering for All-Star Cheer and said some of the girls on that team are still cheering with her.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love seeing your team work pay off in everything you do and making memories through working together despite the conditions. Also, football season and basketball season are very exciting to cheer for every new season!”
Her top role model is her older sister. She said, “She is hard working, creative, selfless, and determined to carry out what she strives for, whether it be traveling, her future career, or her studies.”
Vereen describes herself as hard working, adventurous and witty. When she’s not cheering, she spends her time working for Habitat for Humanity, being a B2B Mentor, and participating in Honor Society events. She also loves running, thrifting and reading.
BHS Cheer Coach Amanda Bisack said of her, “Lilly is an outstanding cheerleader, but she is also an exceptional student and leader in many schools and community organizations. In her four years cheering at BHS, she has been a model for other team members in terms of her work ethic and dedication.”
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend college and graduate school. She plans to pursue a career in sustainable fashion with a minor in Spanish.
