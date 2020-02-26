Molly Austin
Junior
Molly Austin, daughter of Shane and Becky Austin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood High School and team captain of the Bowling Team. Austin was the first in the district all season and bowled a high game of 233 in a match against Page High School. She also made it to quarterfinals in State.
Austin said her interest in the game came from her brother, who was on the team his senior year, her freshman year. “I thought it sounded fun and tried out with friends,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like to push myself to break my own records. I also have friends who bowl and we practice for fun.”
Her role model is BHS Bowling Coach, Brian Popovich. “Coach ‘Pop’ motivates me to do better,” she said. “He always reminds me to pick up my spares even when I’m not doing my best.”
Austin describes herself as motivated and hardworking.
Coach Popvich said of her, “Molly is simply one of the most conscientious athletes I've ever coached in any sport. She has worked so hard to improve her game in the last year, as evidenced by her becoming the District Champion and finishing 31st in the state this year. Moreover, she is truly the heart of the team in her role as captain. I am so proud of her!”
When she’s not at the bowling alley, she enjoys doing Crossfit, drawing and spending time with her church’s youth group.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in optometry.
