Bella White
Senior
Bella White, daughter of Robin and Jason White, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and the captain of the Wrestling Cheerleading Team.
White said her interest in cheer started in the 6th grade. However, she didn’t have a tumbling background, so she decided to do wrestling cheerleading.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I just love wrestling as a sport.”
BHS Wrestling Cheer Coach Kim Marek said of White, “Bella is an exceptional student, leader and athlete.”
Her biggest role model is country music star Dolly Parton. “She is just a very kind and loving person,” White said. “I think that she is a rare breed of celebrity because she doesn’t seem to do things for her sake… she’s very giving.”
White describes herself as a leader, determined and caring. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys spending time with her friends and playing with her pets.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to nursing school and pursue a career as a nurse.
