Delaney Trushel
Senior
Delaney Trushel, daughter of Tim and Ginger Trushel, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of small forward and shooting guard. This season in a game against Franklin High School, she scored 31 points. She also has a 62% average for the three-pointer.
Trushel started playing when she was in 5th grade. She said, “I was tall, so my dad started a team.”
One of her top role models is her former coach, Alyssa Bailey. Bailey now coaches at Sewanee: University of the South. “She always believed in me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her,” she said.
Trushel describes herself as hardworking and competitive. When she’s not on the basketball court, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her basketball career, with her sister, at The University of South Carolina Aiken.
