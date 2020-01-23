Drake Austin
Senior
Drake Austin, son of Brooke and Steve Austin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and the captain of the Bowling Team. This season, he bowled a 725 series in the Regional Semifinals on Jan. 16. He had high games of 279 and 268.
Austin started bowling in 4th grade after joining a youth bowling league. He said from there, he “never looked back.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said his teammates, coach, and support from family keep him motivated.
Austin said that one of his biggest role models is the manager at the Brentwood Taco Bell. He said that they are always “very cheerful” and always ask him about how his day is going.
He describes himself as calm under pressure, studious and loud.
BHS Bowling Coach Brian Popovich said of him:
Drake's accomplishments on the lanes have been prodigious to say the least. He dominated the district for three years, qualified for the State Individual Tournament twice, and narrowly missed this year. But what we will miss most when he graduates is his leadership, having served as our Boys' Captain for consecutive years. Our program will benefit from the standard of excellence he helped establish for years to come.
When he’s not bowling, he enjoys singing, doing hot yoga, going candle shopping, working at Publix, watching and making Tiktoks and driving his car.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend The University of Alabama. He plans to continue bowling there and later pursue a career at ESPN or another major sports organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.