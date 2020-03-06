Austin Shih
Austin Shih, son of Janey Wong and James Shih, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Swim Team. This season, he is also the team captain.
Shih said he originally learned how to swim just for safety. Quickly, though, he realized it was a passion he wanted to pursue. “When I turned 7, I decided I wanted to swim competitively because I loved racing my teammates and competing in meets.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I always try to be in a better shape than I was last year. My goal is to achieve certain time standards, such as Junior National cuts. So, I always keep my goals in mind when I train and compete.”
His top role model is Olympic swimmer and five-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian. “He is the definition of hard work and perseverance,” Shih said. “His dedication has placed him on multiple Olympic teams and he doesn’t let anything stop him from swimming.”
Shih describes himself as motivated, dedicated and clever. When he’s not swimming, he enjoys watching movies, eating and figuring out a Rubik’s Cube.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college where he will continue his swimming career and pursue a major in applied mathematics/ economics.
