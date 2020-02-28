Mariah Jackson
Freshman
Mariah Jackson, daughter of Val and Darryl Jackson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of small forward and guard. This season, she said the biggest highlight for her was getting the opportunity to play for the varsity team in games against Overton and Ravenwood High.
Jackson said she realized in the 1st grade that she wanted to play basketball after watching her older brother play.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing after all this time she said, “I’m inspired to train and compete because I love the game of basketball and the upperclassmen inspire me to do my best and work my hardest in everything I do.”
Her biggest role model is fellow teammate Kate Workman. “She has a great work ethic, she always keeps her head held high, and is sweet to everyone,” she said.
BHS Girls Basketball Coach Myles Thrash said of Jackson, “Mariah is a freshman on the JV who has worked extremely hard on and off the court and has been an awesome teammate.”
Jackson describes herself as funny, kind and diligent. When she’s not shooting hoops she enjoys baking and spending time with her friends.
Although she is only a freshman, she has her collegiate future planned out. She hopes to attend Columbia University and pursue a career in neuroscience.
