Evan Drennan
Senior
Evan Drennan, son of Jerry and Lestina Drennan, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of forward for the team. This season, he scored 20 points in a tournament game against Clarksville and 14 points in a game against Nolensville.
His parents encouraged him to start the sport when he was in kindergarten. From then on, his love of the game grew.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Knowing how much potential I have and having been to the state tournament before inspires me to keep training.”
One of his top role models is Tim Tebow. “He’s open about his faith on the biggest stage and finds success for himself through much criticism,” Drennan said.
He describes himself as trustworthy and loyal.
BHS Boys Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of Drennan, “Evan is a senior, and he is the speaking captain of this year’s BHS basketball team. He is averaging 12.5 points for the (9-4) Bruins and a (4-0) district record. He had his career high in the Father Ryan tournament with 20 points, and he had 15 points including a basket in the final minute for a 45-44 victory over Page. Evan is a hard worker in the classroom and on the basketball court.”
When he’s not on the court, he enjoys exercising and playing video games.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to The University of Tennessee-Knoxville and then chiropractic school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.