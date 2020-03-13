Jake Brock
Sophomore
Jake Brock, son of Steve and Cara Brock, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard for the team. Brock said his biggest highlights for this season were “beating Dickson County in triple overtime to claim district regular season title and scoring 22 points in the district quarterfinal against Independence.”
Brock gives most of the credit for his start in the sport to his father. “My dad being a football coach, I started being in the gym when I was around 6 and have loved playing ever since,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best version of myself I can be every day, and I love basketball because it is competitive and I like to push myself to do the best.” He added, “Playing for Brentwood comes with a lot of tradition that I know we want to continue as a team throughout the year.”
His top role models are his parents, Steve and Cara. He said he admires them for their hard work and commitment to their family.
Brock describes himself as hardworking, dependable and driven.
BHS Boys Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of him, “Jake Brock has made himself one of the top three point shooters in Williamson County. He is shooting over 40 percent from the three, and he has connected on 56 threes so far for the season. Jake has a strong work ethic, and he is a great young man.”
When he’s not on the court, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, watching movies, and training.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue playing sports in college and pursue a degree in the medical field.
