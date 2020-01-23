Ashleigh Godley
Senior
Ashleigh Godley, daughter of Shari and Jon Godley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, she bowled a new high score of 198.
Godley said she started bowling as a way to get involved at BHS.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Coach Popovich inspires me to be my best.” She added, “I love bowling.”
Popovich, the BHS Bowling Coach, said of Godley:
I am so proud of how diligently Ashleigh worked to improve her game over the years. This season, her consistently strong performances were a crucial part of the team's success. But I am even more proud of how she blossomed in her role as our Girls' Assistant Captain. Indeed, her commitment to the team was so genuine that she inspired her teammates to support each other. Her example will leave a lasting impact.
One of her top role models is fellow bowler Madeline Sheehan. She said Sheehan really keeps her motivated to do her best.
When she’s not at the bowling lanes, she enjoys spending time with her friends and singing.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to study psychology.
