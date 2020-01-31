Johnny Mac Feldhacker is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a member of the Wrestling Team. This season, he has a 36-1 record with 22 pins.
Feldhacker said he owes his introduction to the sport to his father, who wrestled in college. His father encouraged him to start wrestling when he was young.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “to win competitions and to become [the] best possible.”
His father is one of his biggest role models. “He has shown me what it’s like to be a good man and has had success in his wrestling career.”
Feldhacker describes himself as outgoing, caring and loyal. BHS Wrestling Coach Damon Smith said of him, “Johnny Mac Feldhacker is a role model type of student athlete. He has been a leader for me in the wrestling room for the last three years. I admire Johnny’s maturity, work ethic, competitive drive and overall good nature. ‘JMac’ as well call him is a well versed wrestler that college coaches are looking to recruit. He has a bright future and will do well in whatever life brings his way.”
When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys being outside, fishing and exercising.
After graduating, he plans to go to college. He is currently undecided on where he will attend.
