Andrew McCullough
Sophomore
Andrew McCullough, son of Todd and Jana McCullough, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, he bowled a 256 in a game against Hume-Fogg in the regional tournament.
His interest in the sport came from his family. His father was a good bowler and his uncle was a professional bowler. He said when his uncle moved to Tennessee, he decided to try it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The bowling team had a great year, but we are losing our best bowlers for the next year. That should inspire us to raise our game for next year.”
McCullough’s biggest role model is his father. He said he looks up to him not only for his talent in bowling, but for his overall work ethic.
McCullough describes himself as funny and diligent.
BHS Bowling Coach Brian Popovich said of him, “As a recent transfer, Andrew had to work independently to keep his skills sharp during the regular season. As his performance after gaining eligibility shows, he did exactly that. In fact, he had the third-best average during the post-season. He is a young man on whom we will depend a great deal in the next couple of years.”
Outside of bowling, he enjoys playing basketball, golf and fishing with his friends.
After graduating, he plans to go to college to study business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.