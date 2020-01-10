Jon Gustafson
Sophomore
Jon Gustafson, son of Steve and Renee Gustafson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. He has an average of over 160 and has had several games with a score of 180-190.
Gustafson said he started bowling for fun with his friends before deciding to truly pursue it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My friends that are working hard and encouraging."
One of his top role models is his father, Steve. Gustafson said he looks up to him “because of his hard work and motivation” for him to do well.
He describes himself as hard working and competitive. When he’s not bowling, he enjoys spending his time hunting, golfing, playing soccer and spending time with his friends.
After graduating from BHS in a couple of years, he hopes to go to college to pursue a degree in engineering or business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.