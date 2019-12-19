Zach Ordonez
Sophomore
Zach Ordonez, son of Cindi and Dowe Ordonez, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Wrestling Team. He is in the 106 weight class. He was the runner up at the Huntsville Invitational and is a Freshman Grand Champion.
Before he competed in wrestling, he did karate. Her credits his father for his start in wrestling and said he is very happy he made the switch from karate to wrestling.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing Ordonez said, “There’s a lot of times when your head and your body are telling you different things. Whether you’re cutting weight… or just having a hard practice, it’s hard to keep your head in it and stay tough mentally. That’s why I love it though. I love the way everything gets paid off in the end. I love the feeling of being able to look back and be proud of myself instead of knowing I took the easy way out.”
When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys spending time with friends, playing video games, and playing baseball.
After graduating from BHS in a couple of years, he plans to go to college. He said he is unsure if he will continue wrestling, but knows he will pursue a career in the medical field.
