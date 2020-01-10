Ali Staggs
Junior
Ali Staggs, daughter of Ryan and Christy Staggs, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. She has a high score of 189.
Staggs said she started playing after encouragement from her best friend’s brother, who also played. She said he convinced both her and her friend to try it. She added, “Also, I’ve always enjoyed that you can just eat a lot of food and chill while playing it.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates are some of my best friends and the encouragement from them is inspiring.”
Her top role model in bowling is her coach, Brian Popovich. “He is very committed to the sport and teaches us values beyond just winning,” she said.
Popovich said of Staggs, "Ali has been two-year starter for us, and her consistency on the lanes is a constant on which the team relies. She is a great teammate as well, always looking for ways to lift our spirits and bring us closer together."
She describes herself as hard working, chill and happy. When she’s not at the lanes, she enjoys writing, fashion, playing piano and listening to music.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in retail management or business. She also hopes to continue her passion for bowling after college.
