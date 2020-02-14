John Windley
Junior
John Windley, son of Nancy and Dave Windley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard for the team.
Windley said his older brother is his reason for picking up the sport. “My older brother David started playing when he was young and I wanted to do what he was doing,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to keep the winning tradition at Brentwood alive as long as I can.”
BHS Boys Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of Windley, “John Windley is the true definition of a scholar athlete. On the basketball court, John is having an amazing junior season. He is leading the Bruins team in scoring, rebounds and assists… John’s work ethic is second to none!”
His top role model is his brother. He said he has always looked up to him because he has always been successful in everything he tries.
He describes himself as hardworking—something he puts into practice in multiple parts of his life. When he’s not on the court, he spends his time coaching rec league basketball on the weekends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his basketball career in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.