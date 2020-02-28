Macen Redner
Senior
Macen Redner, son of Ryan and Heather Redner, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard. This season, he was named Player of the Game in the Thanksgiving tournament.
Redner started playing basketball when he was only 5 years old. Both of his older sisters as well as his parents played, so starting that young was natural for him.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love the competitiveness of basketball and I love playing defense and shooting to the best of my ability."
One of his top role models is the late Kobe Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers. “I grew up watching him and copying his moves when I practiced, and the work ethic he had was limitless,” Redner said.
BHS Boys Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of him, “Macen has had a tremendous season on the basketball court. Macen has always been a tremendous shooter, but he has also made himself a tremendous rebounder. The physical transition that he has made has helped him take his game to another level.”
He describes himself as funny, hardworking and kind. When he’s not on the court, he enjoys going to the lake, spending time with friends and family, swimming, and playing video games.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college where he hopes to continue his basketball career as well as pursue a degree in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.