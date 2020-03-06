Lauren Hurt
Senior
Lauren Hurt, daughter of Stephanie and Randy Hurt, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Swim Team. She competes in the freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and individual medley. She is a Junior National Finalist, four-time Junior National Qualifier, four-time State Qualifier, is a member of the All-Region team and has been named MVP.
Hurt credits her start in the sport to her parents, both of whom were swimmers. She started swimming competitively at the age of 5.
When asked what continues to inspire her to train and compete she said she has one goal: making Olympic trials.
BHS Swim Coach Brenda Vroon said of Hurt, “At the 2020 TISCA State Championships, Lauren finished 2nd in the 200 individual medley and 4th in the 100 butterfly… This year Lauren broke the school records in the 200 individual medley, the 100 butterfly and the 4x50 freestyle relay. She also holds the school records in the 100 backstroke and 4x100 freestyle relay.”
One of her top role models is fellow swimmer, Blake Amlicke. She said she looks up to him for his strong work ethic, relentlessness and leadership.
Hurt describes herself as determined, outgoing and charismatic. When she’s not swimming she enjoys shopping, napping and spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend Rice University where she will study biochemistry and cellular biology. She eventually would like to pursue a career in dermatology.
