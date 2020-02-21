Joy Thomas
Joy Thomas, daughter of Sunny and Henry Thomas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and the co-captain of the Wrestling Cheerleading Team.
Thomas discovered wrestling cheerleading her sophomore year after one of her friends asked her to join her for tryouts. She’s been cheering ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love wrestling as a sport and building relationships with my teammates.
Her biggest role model is actress Audrey Hepburn. She said she looks up to her because of her “dignity, strength, grace and beauty.”
Thomas describes herself as determined, kind and caring. When she’s not on the mat, she said she likes to spend her time singing.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to study business and local performance.
