Emily Trushel
Senior
Emily Trushel, daughter of Ginger and Tim Trushel, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard for the team.
Of her start in the sport, Trushel said her father was the main motivator. “My dad wanted me and my sister to try it because we were tall,” she said. Luckily, she enjoyed it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My coaches and teammates. They push me to be the best I can be every day. They’re like my second family.”
One of her top role models is the Assistant Coach of the girls’ team, Jennifer Archie. “Coach J always believes in me and plays against us in practice. She’s helped our team so much this year and I’m so glad she came to Brentwood.”
Trushel describes herself as hardworking and competitive. When she’s not shooting hoops, she spends her time competing on the Track & Field team and hanging with friends.
BHS Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Myles Thrash said of her, “Emily has displayed great leadership as one of the team captains of the Top Ranked Lady Bruins basketball team and is an All State and District player!”
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her basketball career with her sister, Delaney, at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
