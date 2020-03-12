Truman Christie-Mizell
Senior
Truman Christie-Mizell, son of Andre and Patrick Christie-Mizell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard for the team. He rounded out the season as a member of the 1,000 point club and is the all-time leading scorer for Currey Ingram Academy with 1,470 points in 61 games. He averaged 24 points a game over his career and 30 points per game this season.
Christie-Mizell said he knew he wanted to play basketball from a very young age. He said, “I started playing basketball at a young age. Before I even played basketball, I was watching basketball on TV and told my parents that I really needed to play.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m inspired to compete and train hard by younger kids who look up to me at my school. They inspire me to be better, work harder, and be a leader. I know that if I am working hard, they will see that and want to work hard too. I want to be a good role model and to be my authentic self.”
His top role models in life are his parents. He said, “They have driven me countless miles to basketball tournaments and rarely miss watching me play. I know they are my #1 fans and I’m grateful to have their encouragement and support.”
Christie-Mizell describes himself as competitive, respectful, kind, studious and loyal.
Head Varsity Basketball Coach Reid McFadden said of him, “Truman has left his mark on Mustang Basketball, in record books and in the hearts of those on our campus. He is a tremendous competitor, teammate, role model, and is a model student-athlete. I’m so proud of all he has accomplished on the court and how hard he worked to earn it.”
When he’s not on the court, he enjoys reading poetry and spending time with his friends.
After graduating from Currey Ingram Academy, he plans to continue his basketball career at a university in Florida. He will pursue a degree in sports management.
