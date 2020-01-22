Noah Kang
Sophomore
Noah Kang, son of Byung and Micki Kang, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. This season at the Father Ryan Tournament, Kang went 3-2 against some of the best wrestlers in the state.
Kang said his father is one of the main reasons he started wrestling. His father wrestled in high school, so he said he thought it would be cool to follow in his footsteps.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Knowing that there is always someone out there training and getting better, and that there is always someone who is better than me.”
His father is also his top role model in life. “He always works hard and he has earned everything he’s gotten,” Kang said.
He describes himself as hardworking and trustworthy. When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys spending time with friends and watching television.
After graduating, he hopes to go to Vanderbilt University where he would like to major in computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.