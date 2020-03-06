Hannah Pritchett
Senior
Hannah Pritchett, daughter of Don and Susie Pritchett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Ravenwood High School Dance Team. She does sideline dancing as well as competitive. This season, she said competing at State was one of her biggest highlights.
Pritchett has been dancing since she was 3 years old. However, it was only this year that she decided to go out for the team.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “What inspires me to work hard is doing well at nationals with my team next week and placing well.”
Two of her top role models are her mother and father. “They both teach me that you earn what you work hard for and they’ve raised me to always be the best version of myself,” she said.
Pritchett describes herself as hardworking, dedicated and passionate.
One of her dance coaches said of her, “Hannah’s passion for dance shows on the sideline through her graceful moves and bright smile. Hannah goes above and beyond in all she does."
When she’s not dancing, she enjoys spending her free time going to concerts and spending time with her friends.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville where she will major in anesthesiology.
