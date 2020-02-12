Edward Lee
Senior
Edward Lee, son of Sukkoo and Young Lee, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and the captain of the Boys Bowling Team. This season, he had a season high game series of 647. His highest game was 243 and he had an average game of 191.
Lee said that he started bowling his freshman year, after looking for a new sport to try. He said he immediately fell in love.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My team and the bowling community encourage me to be at my best."
One of his top role models is RHS Bowling Coach Jim Trentadue. He said he looks up to him for his “insane passion for bowling.”
Lee describes himself as outgoing and determined. When he’s not bowling, he enjoys playing piano and watching movies.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to study psychology and further his goal of going to medical school.
